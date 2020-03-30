Edge Talks In-Ring Training With The Revival For Return, Bike Accident Leading To Comeback

WWE Hall of Famer Edge did a recent interview with ESPN to promote WrestleMania 36 where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he discussed making his return to in-ring action. It turns out that the moment that it dawned on him that he could make a return was when he filmed an episode of Sheamus’ workout series on YouTube.

He was on a mountain bike and was going down a hill in order to hit a jump. He wiped out at high speeds and had cuts but rolled up on his feet. He went to see a family doctor and spine specialist to make sure that his neck was fine considering that spinal stenosis is what led to his pro wrestling retirement in 2011.

Despite the incident, he felt fine. After getting word from the doctors that his neck wasn’t further injured, it started to make him think that he could wrestle again.

After making an appointment in Birmingham, Alabama with Dr. James Andrews’ team and Dr. Andrew Cordover, “that’s when we started to realize this could actually happen.”

He got the green light from WWE’s medical team in order to be medically cleared. That’s when he contacted WWE and started training with his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

“I talked to [Triple H], and I said, ‘I can’t go to a ring anywhere because people will start seeing me. I can’t go to the PC.’ So they sent me a ring,” Edge said. “I got a warehouse space, and I set up a ring and basically had my own personal ‘Field of Dreams,’ and I just got in there and got to work.

Thankfully, I’m married to another Hall of Famer who can pick up and body slam me, which you can’t say for a lot of wives. The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they’d come, and they’d get in there with me, and they’d put me through my paces.”

Edge noted how he was keeping up with them and wasn’t tired or sore. That’s when he knew that a return to action was going to happen and at a level that he wanted.

He made it known that he didn’t want to come back and be anything less than what he was but knew he had to work differently as he would have different limitations.