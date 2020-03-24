Edge vs. Randy Orton Confirmed For WrestleMania 36

After several weeks of speculation, WWE has indeed confirmed Edge vs. Randy Orton for WrestleMania 36.

The company did so on Monday’s episode of RAW as Orton accepted Edge’s challenge to a match at the biggest event of the year.

This came after Edge addressed Orton’s attack on him and his wife on RAW last week. Edge’s challenge to the former fellow WWE Champion was a Last Man Standing Match.

A few weeks ago on RAW saw Orton attack Edge’s wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in the final segment of the show.

This match was expected as Edge has been off TV for several weeks after receiving the beatdown by Randy Orton after making his return to the ring in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker – Boneyard Match

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – Singles Match

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt – Singles Match

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks – Five Pack Challenge

Baron Corbin vs. Elias

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza & Andrade

Edge vs. Randy Orton – Last Man Standing Match

