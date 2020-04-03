Edge Wants To Make Sure His WrestleMania Match Is “Tough To Follow”

Edge has acknowledged Drew McIntyre’s recent comments where he stated Edge’s Last Man Standing matchup should headline a night of WrestleMania 36. Talking with USA Today, Edge opened up about his intentions for the match, sharing that he wants to make sure it’s difficult to follow.

“My mindset is our match is going to be tough to follow. It really is, and that’s what my job is, is to make it tough to follow,” Edge explained. “So if you want to put it on in the middle, if you want to put it on in the beginning, good luck following it.”

Edge explained that their match placement doesn’t bother him. Instead, it’s all about delivering the best story possible, especially as it’s his first singles match in 9 years. “The Rated R Superstar” was sadly forced to retire back in 2011 before his return at this January’s Royal Rumble event.

“If it’s on last, great, but that doesn’t change my mindset going into it. My mindset is to continue to tell this story, and for my first singles match back in nine years, I want to start this second chapter since coming back at the Royal Rumble, I want to keep that momentum going. I want to show people I’ve taken this craft to a different level than I did it before.”

Edge will compete against Randy Orton this weekend at WrestleMania 36. The “Show of Shows” will air on the WWE Network on April 4 and April 5.