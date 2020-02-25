Edge’s Return To WWE RAW Revealed

After being off of WWE television for a month, the return date and location for Edge has been revealed.

The WWE Hall of Famer is being locally advertised to appear on the March 9th episode of RAW by Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, which is hosting the show.

It should be noted that this episode will be the night after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event when the road to WrestleMania 36 starts to heat up.

After making his return to the ring in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, Edge has been off TV for several weeks after receiving the beatdown by Randy Orton. The belief is that this feud will lead to a match between them at WrestleMania 36.

The following is the promotional material listed for the show but keep in mind that these matches are likely dark and only shown to the fans in attendance:

Edge live to give a medical update on his condition

2020 Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs, Seth Rollins & Murphy w/The AOP

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and 2020 Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors

