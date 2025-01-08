The WWE Royal Rumble has long been a stage for epic comebacks and shocking surprises. Over the years, fans have witnessed some of the most electrifying returns in wrestling history during this annual event. Let’s dive into the best WWE Royal Rumble returns ever, ranked by their impact and crowd reaction.

5. Mr Perfect shows up in 2002

Mr. Perfect made a notable return to WWE during the 2002 Royal Rumble, captivating fans with his presence after a long absence. Entering as the 25th participant, he quickly made an impact by showing that he could more than keep up years after his heyday.

His performance was impressive enough to see him reach the final three competitors in the match, setting the stage for a return to regular television for the former Intercontinental Champion.

4. Christian Returns to aid Edge

In 2021, Christian made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble, marking his first official match since 2014. This moment was particularly emotional as he reunited with Edge in the ring, creating a nostalgic atmosphere for long-time fans of both superstars before both would head to AEW in the years following.

3. Rey Mysterio returns in 2018

Rey Mysterio made a stunning return to WWE during the 2018 Royal Rumble, entering as the 27th participant. His comeback was unexpected and popped the audience huge, marking a significant moment in his career after being away from WWE for several years.

What really added to the impact was how Rey’s number 30 entrance at the 2014 event was marred by boos, mainly because he wasn’t Daniel Bryan, so this was a great return.

2. John Cena’s Miraculous 2008 Comeback

John Cena’s return at the 2008 Royal Rumble stands out as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. After suffering a torn pectoral muscle that was expected to sideline him for months, Cena made an astonishing comeback just three months later.

As the 30th entrant, Cena’s music hit, and Madison Square Garden erupted in a deafening roar. The shock and excitement of his unexpected return, coupled with his eventual victory, solidified this as one of the greatest Royal Rumble moments ever.

1. Edge’s Emotional 2020 Return

Nine years after being forced to retire due to neck injuries, Edge made an unforgettable return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The crowd’s reaction was nothing short of electric as the Rated-R Superstar stepped into the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 27 in 2011.

Edge’s comeback wasn’t just a nostalgic moment; it reignited his career and led to several high-profile feuds, making it one of the most impactful returns in Royal Rumble history and our pick for the greatest return in Royal Rumble history.