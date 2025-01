Every WWE Royal Rumble Final Four from 1988 to 2024

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most anticipated annual events, featuring the 30-person battle royal where the last wrestler standing earns a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

While the winner takes the spotlight, the final four competitors often create some of the most memorable moments. Let’s take a journey through history and explore the final four of every WWE Royal Rumble from its inception in 1988 to the most recent event in 2024.

The Early Years (1988-1995)

1988 Royal Rumble Final Four

Don Muraco (entered at 11)

Dino Bravo (entered at 17)

One Man Gang (entered at 19)

‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan (entered at 13, winner)

1989 Royal Rumble Final Four

Rick Martel (entered at 29)

Akeem (entered at 23)

Ted DiBiase Sr. (entered at 30)

Big John Studd (entered at 27, winner)

1990 Royal Rumble Final Four

Hercules (entered at 29)

Rick Rude (entered at 28)

Mr. Perfect (entered at 30)

Hulk Hogan (entered at 22, winner)

1991 Royal Rumble Final Four

Davey Boy Smith (entered at 14)

Brian Knobbs (entered at 28)

Earthquake (entered at 22)

Hulk Hogan (entered at 24, winner)

1992 Royal Rumble Final Four

Randy Savage (entered at 21)

Hulk Hogan (entered at 26)

Sid Justice (entered at 29)

Ric Flair (entered at 3, winner)

1993 Royal Rumble Final Four

Rick Martel (entered at 26)

Bob Backlund (entered at 2)

Randy Savage (entered at 30)

Yokozuna (entered at 27, winner)

1994 Royal Rumble Final Four

Fatu (entered at 28)

Shawn Michaels (entered at 18)

Lex Luger (entered at 23)

Bret Hart (entered at 27)

1995 Royal Rumble Final Four

Lex Luger (entered at 19)

Crush (entered at 30)

The British Bulldog (entered at 2)

Shawn Michaels (entered at 1, winner)

The (Just before the) Attitude Era and Beyond (1996-2010)

1996 Royal Rumble Final Four

The British Bulldog (entered at 29)

Kama (entered at 23)

Diesel (entered at 22)

Shawn Michaels (entered at 18, winner)

1997 Royal Rumble Final Four

The Undertaker (entered at 30)

Fake Diesel Glenn Jacobs (entered at 23)

Bret Hart (entered at 21)

Stone Cold Steve Austin (entered at 5, winner)

1998 Royal Rumble Final Four

Dude Love (entered at 28)

Faarooq (entered at 27)

The Rock (entered at 4)

Stone Cold Steve Austin (entered at 24, winner)

1999 Royal Rumble Final Four

D’Lo Brown (entered at 28)

Big Boss Man (entered at 22)

Stone Cold Steve Austin (entered at 1)

Vince McMahon (entered at 2, winner)

2000 Royal Rumble Final Four

Kane (entered at 28)

X-Pac (entered at 30)

Big Show (entered at 26)

The Rock (entered at 24, winner)

2001 Royal Rumble Final Four

‘The One’ Billy Gunn (entered at 28)

The Rock (entered at 13)

Kane (entered at 6)

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin (entered at 27, winner)

2002 Royal Rumble Final Four

Stone Cold Steve Austin (entered at 19)

Mr. Perfect (entered at 25)

Kurt Angle (entered at 26)

Triple H (entered at 22, winner)

2003 Royal Rumble Final Four

Batista (entered at 28)

Kane (entered at 22)

The Undertaker (entered at 30)

Brock Lesnar (entered at 29, winner)

2004 Royal Rumble Final Four

Chris Jericho (entered at 25)

Kurt Angle (entered at 19)

Big Show (entered at 24)

Chris Benoit (entered at 1, winner)

2005 Royal Rumble Final Four

Rey Mysterio (entered at 8)

Edge (entered at 7)

John Cena (entered at 25)

Batista (entered at 28, winner)

2006 Royal Rumble Final Four

Rob Van Dam (entered at 20)

Triple H (entered at 1)

Randy Orton (entered at 30)

Rey Mysterio (entered at 2, winner)

2007 Royal Rumble Final Four

Randy Orton (entered at 16)

Edge (entered at 5)

Shawn Michaels (entered at 23)

The Undertaker (entered at 30, winner)

2008 Royal Rumble Final Four

Kane (entered at 20)

Batista (entered at 8)

Triple H (entered at 29)

John Cena (entered at 30, winner)

2009 Royal Rumble Final Four

Ted DiBiase Jr. (entered at 10)

Cody Rhodes (entered at 15)

Triple H (entered at 7)

Randy Orton (entered at 8, winner)

2010 Royal Rumble Final Four

Shawn Michaels (entered at 18)

Batista (entered at 30)

John Cena (entered at 19)

Edge (entered at 29, winner)

Recent History (2011-2024)

2011 Royal Rumble Final Four (40-Man Rumble)

Wade Barrett (entered at 30)

Randy Orton (entered at 39)

Santino Marella (entered at 37)

Alberto Del Rio (entered at 38, winner)

2012 Royal Rumble Final Four

Big Show (entered at 30)

Randy Orton (entered at 28)

Chris Jericho (entered at 29)

Sheamus (entered at 22, winner)

2013 Royal Rumble Final Four

Dolph Ziggler (entered at 1)

Sheamus (entered at 11)

Ryback (entered at 30)

John Cena (entered at 19, winner)

2014 Royal Rumble Final Four

CM Punk (entered at 1)

Sheamus (entered at 17)

Roman Reigns (entered at 15)

Batista (entered at 28, winner)

2015 Royal Rumble Final Four

Kane (entered at 24)

Big Show (entered at 29)

Rusev (entered at 15)

Roman Reigns (entered at 19, winner)

2016 Royal Rumble Final Four

Sheamus (entered at 29)

Roman Reigns (entered at 1)

Dean Ambrose (entered at 19)

Triple H (entered at 30, winner)

2017 Royal Rumble Final Four

Chris Jericho (entered at 2)

Bray Wyatt (entered at 21)

Roman Reigns (entered at 30)

Randy Orton (entered at 23, winner)

2018 Men’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Finn Bálor (entered at 2)

John Cena (entered at 20)

Roman Reigns (entered at 28)

Shinsuke Nakamura (entered at 14, winner)

2018 Women’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Sasha Banks (entered at 1)

Brie Bella (entered at 28)

Nikki Bella (entered at 29)

Asuka (entered at 25, winner)

The Greatest Royal Rumble (50-Man Rumble) Final Four

Kevin Owens (entered at 46)

Daniel Bryan (entered at 1)

Big Cass (entered at 49)

Braun Strowman (entered at 41, winner)

2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Bayley (entered at 27)

Nia Jax (entered at 29)

Charlotte Flair (entered at 13)

Becky Lynch (entered at 28, winner)

2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Andrade (entered at 19)

Dolph Ziggler (entered at 28)

Braun Strowman (entered at 27)

Seth Rollins (entered at 10, winner)

2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Natalya

Beth Phoenix

Shayna Baszler

Charlotte Flair (winner)

2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Randy Orton

Edge

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre (winner)

2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins

Randy Orton

Edge (winner)

2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Natalya

Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair (winner)

2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Matt Riddle

Shane McMahon

Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar (winner)

2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Shayna Baszler

Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey (winner)

2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Seth Rollins

Logan Paul

GUNTHER

Cody Rhodes (winner)

2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Nikki Cross

Asuka

Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley

2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Final Four

Drew McIntyre

GUNTHER

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes (winner)

2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Final Four