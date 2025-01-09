Most Shocking WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations Ever (Ranked)

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most anticipated annual events, known for its surprises and unexpected moments. Among these, shocking eliminations stand out as some of the most memorable aspects of the match. Let’s dive into the most jaw-dropping Royal Rumble eliminations, ranked.

5. Beth Phoenix Eliminates The Great Khali (2010)

In a moment that combined shock with strategy, Beth Phoenix used an unconventional method to eliminate The Great Khali.

The future Hall of Famer planted a kiss on the giant, distracting him long enough to pull him over the top rope. This clever and surprising elimination demonstrated that in the Royal Rumble, brains can triumph over brawn in unexpected ways.

4. Santino Marella’s Record-Breaking Elimination (2009)

While not shocking in terms of WHO was eliminated, Santino Marella’s self-elimination in 2009 was surprising for its brevity. Marella holds the dubious distinction of the fastest elimination in Royal Rumble history, lasting just one second before being tossed out by Kane.

This lightning-quick exit showcases the unpredictable nature of the Royal Rumble and how even the briefest appearances can become legendary.

3. Hulk Hogan’s Unexpected Exit (1992)

The 1992 Royal Rumble, often cited as one of the best ever, featured a surprising moment when Hulk Hogan, one of wrestling’s biggest stars, was eliminated by Sid Justice.

This unexpected turn of events not only shocked fans but also set the stage for Ric Flair’s historic victory. Hogan’s elimination demonstrated that even the most popular superstars aren’t safe in the chaotic environment of the Royal Rumble.

2. Roman Reigns’ Surprise Exit (2016)

Roman Reigns, who was the reigning WWE Champion at the time, entered the 2016 Royal Rumble match with a target on his back as the winner of the Rumble match would become the WWE Champion, something that ironically had not occurred since the ’92 Rumble.

However, few expected him to be eliminated, especially given his status as the company’s top star. His shocking elimination by Triple H sent the crowd into a frenzy and set the stage for a dramatic finish to the match between Hunter and Dean Ambrose.

1. Maven Eliminates The Undertaker (2002)

Number one is undoubtedly the moment when Tough Enough winner Maven shocked everyone by eliminating The Undertaker in 2002. The Deadman had been dominating the match and was caught off guard by Maven’s perfectly timed dropkick, sending him tumbling over the top rope.

The look of disbelief on The Undertaker’s face, mirrored by the crowd’s reaction, solidified this as an unforgettable Royal Rumble moment.