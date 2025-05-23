Roxanne Perez Joining Judgment Day Is A Masterstroke Of Booking

In a real curveball, the May 19, 2025 edition of WWE Raw saw Finn Balor reveal Roxanne Perez as a new member of Judgment Day. The announcement drew mixed reactions from fans, but it was well-orchestrated with an entertaining backstage segment that saw The Prodigy gift Dominik Mysterio chicken tendies and Carlito apples to immediately get in their good graces.

In the long term, this choice has a lot of potential, helping both Perez individually and the Judgment Day faction which has managed to reinvent itself yet again, far outlasting fans’ repeated suspicions that they were running out of gas.

Roxanne Perez Won’t Get Lost In The Shuffle

Photo: WWE

WWE has a legitimate wealth of women’s talent with the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT brands each stacked with enough stars its hard for anyone but a top few wrestlers to get a steady push. There’s no question Roxanne Perez is talented, but she did all there was to do in developmental. Where could she fit into the loaded main roster, though, especially after her team with Giulia lost its first meaningful feud opposite Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley?

Joining Judgment Day gives Perez clear place on the card and a route to be involved with storylines even when she’s not in a championship picture. Indeed, even on valet duty, she stands to be a meaningful player who gets TV time weekly. That’s not to mention that being a part of the faction gives her a clearer heel persona to build from for fans who didn’t follow her in NXT.

Judgment Day Needed Someone To Fill Liv Morgan’s Void

Liv Morgan. Photo: WWE.com

Judgment Day is chock full of talent and Dominik Mysterio in particular is getting his flowers for his great character work and steady improvement in the ring. The fact of the matter is, though, that Liv Morgan is probably the faction’s biggest draw. Her long reign as Women’s World Champion, promo work, and sex appeal all became a huge part of Raw over the last year.

While Roxanne Perez is not as over as Morgan, she can fill a similar void when it comes to generating drama outside the ring and delivering inside it. Her inclusion in the group also makes sense as a powerplay for Finn Balor, who has been in lowkey conflict with Mysterio and Morgan for months, to establish his own female ally within the faction.

Natural Storylines Abound Between Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, And Raquel Rodriguez

In addition to all the other possibilities awaiting Roxanne Perez, there’s reason to pay attention to her interactions with Raquel Rodriguez. Liv Morgan’s tag team partner has been portrayed as fiercely loyal, and, consequently, there’s plenty of reason for tension between Rodriguez and The Prodigy in the weeks ahead.

There’s also the prospect of Perez serving as Rodriguez’s tag team partner to defend the tag titles in Morgan’s absence. Might fighting shoulder-to-shoulder build a bond between them. And what then? When Morgan comes back, would she, Rodriguez, and Perez defend their titles using the Freebrid Rule? Or what dissension set in immediately as Morgan and Perez compete for the alpha-dog spot in Judgment Day?

Indeed, while, on the face of it, social media is fantasy booking a Perez-Morgan-Mysterio love triangle, the battle for Rodriguez’s loyalties may wind up even more interesting in the months ahead. That’s not to mention the prospect of a civil war bein the offing pitting Perez and Finn Balor against Morgan and Mysterio.

Part of the fun of Roxanne Perez signing on with Judgment Day is that it’s unpredictable where the story might lead. Indeed, this choice may play to some of Triple H’s biggest strengths as a booker in long-term storytelling, exploring quite a few different angles while Judgment Day stays in the spotlight and Perez cements her place as a main roster fixture.