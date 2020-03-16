Elias Believes He Is “Capable Of Even More” In WWE

WWE Superstar Elias has shared his frustrations in wanting an opportunity in WWE to prove he is "capable of even more."

WWE Superstar Elias recently joined Busted Open Radio. During their conversation, Elias opened up about his WWE career to date, admitting that he is “begging” for more opportunities. He explained how he would love to be further along in his career as he feels capable of doing more.

“I am begging for the opportunity to be, you know, even further along than where I am. And you know what, it’s great,” Elias said. “I’m on television every week and people feel alive. But I tell you what, man, I feel like I’m capable of even more. I am looking for that on all aspects, to the point where people might be getting upset with me [because] I’m pushing so hard.”

He spoke about being able to play his guitar and further his connection with the crowd on the fly. Elias then stressed how he just wants the door of opportunity to “open up just a little bit.” If it does, he’s confident he could break through to the next level.

“The good thing is I have a passion for playing music and playing guitar. I’m always, always thinking of new ways to note, you know, new riffs, I jam around on my guitar. As well as new ways to interact with the crowd, new catchphrases whatever it may be. So, you know, I’m just waiting for, you know, for the door to open up just a little bit. So I can bust through you know what I’m saying? Man that’s all I’m asking for.”

At the time of writing, Elias doesn’t have a matchup scheduled for WrestleMania 36. The show is expected to take place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. That is if Tampa officials don’t “pull the plug” on the event.

