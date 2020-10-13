Elias Returns From Injury

Elias made a smashing return to WWE television.

Im back.

I’m on @WWE RAW.

NEW ALBUM OCTOBER 26!!

Life is good. — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) October 13, 2020

WWE booked a triple threat match on Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Seth Rollins took place in the second hour of the show.

Near the end of the match, Elias came out of nowhere and hit Hardy in the back with a guitar. Styles took advantage of this moment and pinned the former WWE Intercontinental Champion for the win.

Elias walked out of the ring and had a staredown with Hardy, who was still in the ring.

When your BFF has a bug on their back. #WWERaw



(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/UbeMrPL1lA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 13, 2020

Elias had been sidelined due to an injury. Back in May while on SmackDown, he took part in the tournament for the vacant Intercontinental Championship after WWE stripped Sami Zayn of it.

He beat Baron Corbin during the first round of the tournament. However, in late May, it was announced by WWE that Elias had suffered an injury in storyline due to a car accident.

However, the real story was that Elias had suffered a torn pectoral muscle and required surgery. At the time, the belief was that he would be out of action for 6-9 months.

Not only with this return happening on RAW, but also with him starting a storyline with Hardy who is also on the red brand, it appears that this is where he’ll be working for the next year.