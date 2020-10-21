Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Elias Talks His Injury Recovery & Storyline With Jeff Hardy

Elias returned to WWE during the 2020 Superstar Draft.

By Ian Carey
Elias. Image Credit: WWE.com
Elias recently returned to WWE after being on the shelf for months with a torn pectoral muscle. He sat down with Sports Illustrated recently and spoke about his injury, recovery, and current storyline with Jeff Hardy on RAW.

“I don’t know if my chest will ever look the same that it was, but I feel strong,” Elias said of his pectoral muscle tear. “When this happened, it sounded like a piece of paper getting ripped in half. But my strength is back. I’ve been training in the ring; I feel good and I’m ready.”

Elias also spoke about his current storyline with Jeff Hardy. The angle originally played out on Smackdown but both Hardy and Elias were recently drafted to RAW.

“There is a lot to this story,” Elias said. “I know people love Jeff Hardy. I grew up loving him, too. His wrestling ability and longevity, it’s amazing. But if there are people out there that think Elias, who was the man hit by a car, doesn’t know who was driving it, you’re in the wrong.”

Elias has a new music album coming out on October 26th. During the interview, Elias also spoke about what went into this project.

“I searched my soul during my down time, seeking truth, and that’s why I entitled the album Universal Truth,” Elias says. “It is different from the album I put out in 2018. That was very character-driven, and I loved that album, but this is different. It’s spiritual, it’s energy, it’s rock and roll. The lyrics are deep and meaningful. You’re going to feel the energy when you listen.”

The full interview with Elias can be read here.

