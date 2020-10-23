Friday, October 23, 2020

Details On What To Expect From Elite Deletion at AEW Full Gear

Matt Hardy will face Sammy Guevara at Full Gear on November 7th.

By Ian Carey
Elite Deletion
Elite Deletion: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

At Full Gear on November 7th, 2020, Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara’s feud will continue with an Elite Deletion match. According to comments made recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, this will be a cinematic match taped ahead of time.

“This will be a cinematic match,” said Dave Meltzer on the show. “I don’t know if they are going to do it at the Hardy compound, I didn’t ask. But I know that it’s going to be a taped match and it’s not going live.”

The feud between Guevara and Hardy has been somewhat plagued by injuries. Hardy was busted up on an episode of Dynamite after Guevara tossed a heavy chair at his head. Then at the All Out PPV, Hardy was knocked unconcisous after both wrestlers jumped off a lift through a table. The match was re-started after Hardy was cleared to continue.

“I know that the original idea was to do it at Hardy’s house,” Meltzer continued. “I don’t know that they are or they’re not, I haven’t asked that one yet. That was the plan for this feud going back to March. At the beginning, they couldn’t do it there. So, that may be what this is, the plan they always had and finally getting to do this match.”

“Hardy and Sammy Guevara at the Hardy Compound was an idea that they had dating back well before the pandemic,” he continued. “The idea of them doing a cinematic match was always planned.”

AEW Full Gear Card

The following matches are now confirmed for AEW Full Gear, which takes place Saturday, November 7th from Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place.

  • AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs.Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)
  • AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks
  • AEW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Elite Deletion Match
  • Darby Allin challenges for the TNT Championship

Order AEW Full Gear now at BR Live

