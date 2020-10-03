Read Vince McMahon’s Message To Talent About 3rd Party Services

An email from Vince McMahon to talent on the WWE roster has reportedly been leaked. According to a report from Fightful Select, the below email was sent from Vince McMahon to the roster. The email is regarding 3rd party deals with companies such as Twitch or Cameo. The alleged leaked email reads as follows:

“Just a friendly reminder that this Friday, October 2 is the deadline for severing any unauthorized business relationships with 3rd parties. As was mentioned in my September 3 message, continued violations beyond this deadline will results in fines and may result in suspension of termination. If you need further details, please contact our EVP of Operations, Brad Blum. Thank you. Vince.”

Shortly after news first broke regarding the policy, it was later reported that talent would only have to use their real names for such accounts. Now it appears, that WWE is set to assume control of all accounts belonging to members of its roster.

Talent will still earn revenue from Twitch and Cameo but it will count toward their downside guarantee in their WWE contract. This may be part of a larger strategy WWE eventually rolls out regarding both Twitch and Cameo.