Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Ember Moon Felt ‘Ripped Off’ With The Finish To Asuka Vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Superstar Ember Moon has shared her criticisms regarding this week's matchup between Asuka and Sasha Banks.

By Steve Russell
WWE Superstar Ember Moon shared her critical thoughts on this week’s match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. The two faced off in a Raw Women’s Championship match on Monday Night RAW. Sasha Banks would claim the championship after Asuka was counted out by the referee.

Speaking on a Twitch live stream, Moon asked why WWE needs two double champions. She wondered if SummerSlam would see the show into a “low-key Evolution” with Bayley and Banks defending their singles titles and their tag team gold in separate matches. She argued that there are too many Superstars sitting at home to “tie up all the titles with two people.”

Ember Moon Felt Ripped Off As A Fan

Moon confessed she was upset by the finish of the matchup. Asuka was drawn away from the ring after Bayley was revealed to be assaulting the departing Kairi Sane. Reflecting on the situation, Moon didn’t feel that this should have been Sane’s last WWE appearance. She reasoned that WWE should have made Sane’s beat-down a more significant threat to grab Asuka’s attention.

“I think you have Bayley beat-up Kairi and then have her with a forklift about to drop some cinder blocks. [Asuka] had [Sasha] in the Asuka Lock, all she had to do was sit back. It makes more sense if Kairi is in more of a life or death situation versus her getting thrown into stuff and stomped.”

Ember Moon explained how fans were meant to be left feeling angry at the result and how it came about. She gave props to WWE for getting that response. However, “As a fan, I feel like I got ripped because once again, I don’t get Bayley vs. Sasha.”

She speculated on how WWE may be waiting for a bigger live audience to finally give fans a Bayley versus Banks matchup. She also pointed to how both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are not currently active in-ring Superstars. Moon stressed that WWE is drawing out the match between the two. In doing so, she believes it is “sacrificing all of your other superstars for two people.”

Ember Moon is currently recovering from an Achilles injury.

ViaNoDQ.com

