Ember Moon May Need Another Surgery

Ember Moon’s last match for WWE took place in September. She dropped a bout to Lacey Evans on RAW. She suffered an Achilles injury during a segment involving the 24/7 title shortly after when the title was briefly held by Carmella. Moon recently spoke to Comicbook.com about the injury and how severe it actually is.

“A lot of people don’t know this – they think I just have a very generic Achilles rupture, but I don’t,” Moons said. “What actually happened is that [my Achilles tendon] got split in half and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent and I just didn’t feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance.”

Moon continued to say that there is no timetable to return after she has experienced complications in her recovery.

“I will say that where I originally had a return date, now I don’t again, because of complications with strength building.”

Moon would also say that doctors believe she needs to have a second surgery. She is against the idea, however.

“I’m sitting here and I’m fighting a second surgery. I’m fighting against the second surgery. That’s how bad it is,” she said. “When I went on Backstage and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to wrestle again,’ I meant what I said and I stand by that.”