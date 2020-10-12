Ember Moon Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer Helped Her Recovery

Ember Moon has revealed that a certain WWE Hall of Famer helped her recover from a ruptured Achilles injury. According to the Superstar, Edge was instrumental in her recovery process.

Although the recently returned Superstar also credited Triple H’s help and support, it was Edge’s “Cliff-noted version” of what to do that really helped her.

“Edge was basically like, ‘Do this, get a sauna, get a bike, you have to do this.’ He basically sent me a Cliff-noted version of what he was doing because he had such a bad Achilles rupture, too, that they said he would never come back. When the complications started happening, that’s when they told me I might not be coming back,” Moon informed Daily DDT.

She stressed how Edge also recommended “what type of therapy to do” as well as specific exercise routines that would help strengthen the Achilles tendon. Moon revealed she sent his recommendations to her therapist, and then “everything started to turn around.”

She noted that although the recovery was still slow, it was still encouraging to see things improve. Ember Moon also added how had she had surgery for a second time, she may not have been able to return to in-ring action.

Ember Moon made her surprise to the black-and-gold brand at NXT TakeOver: 31.