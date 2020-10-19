Monday, October 19, 2020

Entire 1st Round Of AEW Tournament To Take Place On Dynamite This Week

AEW's title-contender ournament will begin this week on Dynamite.

By Ian Carey
AEW Tournament

AEW recently announced a single-elimination tournament to determine a new #1 contender for the promotion’s world championship. AEW has confirmed that the entire 1st round of the tournament will take place on this week’s Dynamite.

Here are the 1st round matches that will take place on Dynamite this Wednesday night:

  • Penta El Zero M vs Rey Fenix
  • Colt Cabana vs Adam “Hangman” Page
  • Kenny Omega vs Joey Janela
  • Wardlow vs Jungle Boy
Additionally, the following has also been confirmed for this week’s Dynamite:

  • The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) – winner receives a tag-team title shot.
  • Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs TBA
  • Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman have a steak dinner.

The finals of the AEW tournament will take place at Full Gear on November 7th, 2020. Former tag-team champions Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page are on opposite sides of the bracket. If they were to face each other in the tournament, it would not take place until the finals.

AEW’s is advertising a season’s pass for upcoming shows at Daily’s Place:

