Enzo Amore – “I Had My Livelihood Ripped Out of My Hands”

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently appeared on Ryback’s Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. The former Cruiserweight Champion discussed a litany of topics from his career in wrestling, including when he was fired following allegations of sexual assault.

Enzo Amore Accused of Assault

Amore was alleged at the time to have assaulted a woman on October 19th of 2017. Enzo was subsequently fired by the company on January 23rd following a suspension the day before. The charges were then dropped by law officials in May of 2018 due to insufficient evidence.

Main Event of RAW

When asked about the situation in January 2018, Enzo (now nZo) replied it was “crazy. Nothing can prepare you for it. But I think that the crazy thing about it is, for me? Is people forget, because of the perception of me on the way out. Yeah, I was in the main event and I was on a three hour thread on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW that had to get rewritten at 4pm.”

It was a somewhat unprecedented situation for the company at the time. Enzo Amore was the Cruiserweight Champion, and the 205 Live division had been ‘main eventing’ episodes of Monday Night RAW in fits and starts. So essentially, a ‘main event player’ was ejected from the company when the situation unfolded.

Enzo Amore. Image Credit: WWE.com

RAW 25th Anniversary

Enzo Amore would then discuss the situation further, saying “when I got sent home on the 25th anniversary I had a title around my waist. I was maintaining my job at the highest level in the world. Coming out in the main event of matches, and somehow through getting falsely accused, getting my livelihood ripped out of my hands? People think that I’m a bad guy.”

“Yeah, cuz I’m playing one on TV. It’s my job, but as I’m playing a heel it’s easy to say [that’s] who I am. I just did a Make A Wish with a kid named Enzo, and they never aired it! Because I got f*cking fired. And you don’t see that side of me, you just hear the stories. I go off the grid for five months take a self induced social media hiatus. [It was a] brilliant plan, because when I do come back out? I show up to 5000 people in Times Square.”

If you use any of the quotes from this article please credit Conversation With The Big Guy podcast with a h/t to SEScoops.com for the transcription.

Also Check Out: