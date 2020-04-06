Enzo Amore Talks Big Cass’ Battles With Depression, Announces New Podcast

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore/nZo recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The former Cruiserweight Champion would appear to answer a litany of questions from fans about his time in WWE, the independent scene and his religious beliefs.

During the interview Enzo was asked about his tag team partner Big Cass/Caz XL. Cass has had battles with depression over the past couple of years and Enzo has been with the former WWE Superstar throughout.

“We live in a world where you’re manipulated by a feeling” Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore on Big Cass

“Oh, he’s been doing better. He’s doing so good” Enzo Amore began. “He’s killing it, he’s killing it. He just, he’s smart. Listen, Moses needed to walk away from the pharaohs of Egypt for 40 days before he came back. All right? To get the pharaoh out of his brain. And what do I mean by the ‘pharaoh out of his brain?’ We live in a world where you’re manipulated by a feeling. You know? Where people are literally subscribing to the notion that they need to feel some type of way, based on their environment, and their environment is constantly thrown in their face.”

New Podcast

Enzo Amore.

Enzo Amore then revealed that he will be launching a new podcast soon via the Triller platform. “If you want to hear real? You can tune into my podcasts, which we’ll be launching very soon. I’ll take the free opportunity to advertise on your platform Chris!”

Amore confirmed that the new Triller based podcast will be called ‘How You Doin?’ A play off of his and Big Cass’ biggest catchphrase whilst in WWE. Amore has not confirmed any of the logistics of the podcast, although it is likely that he will be commenting on current events in professional wrestling. Enzo did also speak about the NWA brand during the Chris Van Vliet podcast; however, it is not confirmed if he has any official affiliation with the promotion.

