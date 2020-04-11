Enzo Amore Talks Big Cass’ Ongoing Battle With Depression, plus Failed ROH/NJPW Deal

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently appeared on Ryback’s Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. The former Cruiserweight Champion discussed a litany of topics from his career in wrestling, including the ‘failed’ deal between he, Big Cass and NJPW/ROH when they ‘invaded’ the Madison Square Garden event over WrestleMania weekend.

Enzo Amore on Big Cass’ ‘bumps in the road’

“Well Cass hit some bumps in the road” Enzo Amore began. “Bumps that would have made it an impossibility. At that point when I piqued my interest in getting back into pro wrestling? I wanted to do it with Big Cass. It was the endeavour that I took on, to see my best friend back on his feet doing well and doing what he loved.”

Big Cass’ ongoing battle with depression

Big Cass went public back in 2019 about his ongoing battles with depression. The former WWE Superstar spoke with DDPYoga’s YouTube channel back in July, saying “Being depressed is one thing, having depression on a daily basis is something different” Cass revealed. “Anyone that looks at them like they’re weak or a crybaby or whatever? That person is ignorant. ‘He has money and everything he dreamed of.’ That don’t mean f—-all when you’re not well mentally.”

NJPW/ROH deal falling through

Enzo Amore would finish by clarifying that the deal with NJPW/ROH did fall through. He also questioned how exactly he could get back into the pro wrestling industry as the deal he and Cass were hoping for fell through. “Ultimately? You know when he [Cass] had a hiccup here and there? I was now kind of finessing the idea of potentially getting back in the ring. But I didn’t want to do it for anybody. Like I love Mike and NEW (North East Wrestling), but was I going to do that every weekend? F*ck no. What am I gotta do? You know? Ring of Honor, New Japan, you know that deal fell through.”

