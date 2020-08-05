Enzo Amore Talks ‘F*cking Monumental’ Plans To Return To Pro Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar and 205 Live Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore/nZo recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics from his recent career in and out of a pro wrestling ring.

Enzo Amore would bring up the fact that it has been a while since he has had a ‘major’ run in a wrestling company. The former WWE Superstar did appear at the ‘Talk n Shop-a-Mania’ show this past weekend, but his appearances in general have thus far been sparse.

Enzo Amore on ‘monumental plans’

“You know Big Cass’ trials and tribulations? You know like they…they way down, you know?” Enzo Amore began on the show. “A lot of what it is that I wanted to achieve in pro wrestling at that time and where my head was at? We were planning on doing together, as opposed to now ‘okay Eric you’re on your own again. What are you going to do? how do you see yourself getting involved in the forefront?'”

Amore would then reveal that he has ‘monumental’ plans in the pipeline for when he does return to pro wrestling. “I can say like as far as pro wrestling goes? I’m working out some things right now that are f*cking monumental. Things that the world is not gonna see coming from a million miles away. Something that I’m working on that’s going to be very unique, that I just can’t give any details about.”

“And I don’t want to blow any smoke up anybody’s a**” Enzo continued. “But we’ll see what happens…when it happens. Bottom line is, wrestling is a part of me. But, I couldn’t bring myself in this present climate to get out there in front of no fans. I don’t want to say rest assured, but I can almost guarantee to you that you won’t see me pop up unless there’s a big ass crowd there, because I’m out.”

