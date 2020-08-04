Enzo Amore Trashes ROH For Poor Handling of MSG Hype from 2019

Former WWE Superstar and 205 Live Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore/nZo recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics from his recent career in and out of a pro wrestling ring.

One of the topics discussed was the now infamous Madison Square Garden incident from WrestleMania weekend in 2019. Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling were hosting the co-brand G1 Supercard event from MSG when Enzo and Big Cass jumped the rail and attacked Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and The Briscoes.

Co-host of Busted Open Bully Ray was also part of the ‘angle,’ although Enzo would claim that it was a “real fight.” Only a select number of people within ROH knew about the angle, with the company trying to ‘work the boys’ and create some buzz for the promotion.

Enzo Amore on Canned Angle

“No one got on the phone after and said ‘that was a great job'” Enzo would reveal on Busted Open. Enzo would then also discuss how a small minority of fans ‘scared’ ROH online, leading the angle to be ixnayed. “They [ROH] just said, ‘oh sh*t, we f*cked up. No, you didn’t you idiots.”

Enzo would then launch straight into ROH management, saying how they completely ruined what could’ve been a hugely lucrative angle for the promotion. “This was the biggest f*cking…you (ROH) have never in your entire wrestling existence as a promotion been spoken about more! You just dropped the ball like, I had never seen anything like it in my life. I have never seen such sh*t. I could have talked Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and the f*cking Briscoes…TWO PROMOTIONS INTO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. AGAIN!”

“When you do that? And you don’t follow through with it? You leave such a sour taste in my mouth” Enzo would finish. “And when I walk away? I go, ‘this is what the f*cking indie promotions are like? This is what wrestling IS outside of WWE? People can’t take a joke, you know!? I hope you take d*ck better than you take a joke.”

