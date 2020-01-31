Eric Bischoff Addresses NWO 3rd Man Rumors

Eric Bischoff recently addressed rumors of who else was planned for the NWO's 3rd man.

In the summer of 1996, there was no bigger angle in wrestling than the NWO teasing they would reveal their 3rd member at Bash at the Beach. Hulk Hogan would famously turn heel and align with Hall and Nash.

In the years since the famous angle, numerous reports have come out about other wrestlers who were considered for the role. Bischoff addressed those rumors on a recent edition of his podcast. According to Bischoff, no names other than Hogan and Sting were ever discussed.

Eric Bischoff on Bret Hart & Others Being The NWO’s 3rd Man

“Bret Hart was never a syllable in any statement that was in any part of any conversation as an option,” Bischoff said. “Never happened. Put that one to bed. Had I talked to Bret? I don’t think at that point I’d talked to Bret, I think I met Bret after that for the very first time.”

“To me, it was always going to be the 3 that I chose,” Bischoff continued. “And Sting was going to be the guy that was going to turn because I wasn’t sure about Hulk.”

“I wasn’t looking for anyone outside that equation.”

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: