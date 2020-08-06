Eric Bischoff Appears On AEW Dynamite As Special Guest Moderator

As expected, Eric Bischoff made an appearance on AEW Dynamite, which marked his promotional debut.

All Elite Wrestling had previously announced that Chris Jericho would debate Orange Cassidy with a special guest moderator on Wednesday’s broadcast from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. It marked the first appearance for Bischoff on TNT since the summer of 2000 on WCW.

The promotion hadn’t announced who the moderator would be, but it turned out to be Bischoff. His appearance on this show was leaked last week.

Bischoff was behind a desk on the stage while Jericho and Cassidy were in the ring at podiums. Jericho mostly trash-talked Cassidy during the segment.

It was revealed that Jericho will battle Cassidy next week in a singles match. The stipulation is that if Cassidy loses then he’ll have to pay $7,000 for the expensive shirt that he destroyed when he dumped orange juice on him and fellow members of The Inner Circle.

“People laugh at you behind your back. You’re a joke, critics, historians, experts, they laugh at everything you do – and so do I” – @IAmJericho.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/NJQmU9Rcdt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020

Bischoff had been in WWE while serving as the SmackDown Executive Director for a few months in 2019. He was replaced by Bruce Prichard as the Executive Director of SmackDown.

Since that time, he has continued his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson.