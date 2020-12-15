Eric Bischoff Believes Bully Ray Would Be ‘Valuable’ To AEW

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes All Elite Wrestling should hire Bully Ray. Bischoff shared his thoughts during a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks.

Bischoff argued how Bully Ray is not only an experienced veteran but is a talented wrestler who understands the “art of creating emotion.”

“I don’t know why Bully’s not there in AEW because he’s valuable. There’s some really talented people there, and obviously, Chris Jericho is maybe one of the most creative people right now,” Bischoff said. “But wouldn’t you like to have 2, or 3, or 4 people that have Chris Jericho’s kind of experience and feel, but maybe come at it from a couple different perspectives so you have options? I would think somebody like AEW would really benefit from Bully’s experience.”

Alongside the aforementioned Chris Jericho, AEW has a wealth of additional veteran talent to pull from. Dustin Rhodes, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson are all part of the promotion, to name just a few. Eric Bischoff, himself, has also featured on multiple episode of AEW Dynamite.

Former WCW Champion Sting recently made his on-screen debut for AEW. He has since expressed an interest in current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. It is speculated that Sting will compete in the ring in AEW, with some veterans and fans already speculating about potential matches he may have down the line.