Eric Bischoff Commends WWE For Delivering WrestleMania 36

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has commended WWE for delivering WrestleMania 36. Bischoff addressed the event during the premiere episode of his new exclusive video show Locked & Loaded. He acknowledged the difficult situation WWE was put in to due to the coronavirus pandemic. He then applauded WWE for moving forward with delivering the show.

Bischoff stated how, for a lack of a better description, the WWE Superstars were robbed of a WrestleMania moment. He explained it was unfortunate they weren’t able to share an “emotional connection to the audience” as those are undeniably special. He noted how some Superstars may never get an opportunity to experience something similar going forward.

Eric Bischoff On Business Over Emotion

Eric Bischoff stressed that the business is ultimately more important than emotional connection. He argued how the business has to take priority over personal feelings before applauding WWE for their decision.

“So I applaud WWE for moving forward in trying and quite honestly, in my opinion, successfully integrating some innovations to the industry that here before have not really been seen to the level that they were,” Bischoff said.

For him, WrestleMania 36’s cinematic matchups made ‘Mania “worth it.”

Bischoff added how talents losing out on a moment wouldn’t have influenced his decision to go ahead with the event. He did confess that, though it would make him feel bad, it wouldn’t have affected his choice to deliver the event in the way Vince McMahon did.