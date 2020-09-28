Monday, September 28, 2020

Eric Bischoff Comments On Buff Bagwell’s Calf Implants

Buff Bagwell did not have a good experience with calf implants.

By Ian Carey
Eric Bischoff & Buff Bagwell

Buff Bagwell suffered an infection from calf implants he got during his career. He ended up having to have the implants removed due to the infection. This was discussed recently on Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast. Apparently Bagwell took quite the ribbing backstage as a result.

“I remember when it happened, just the ribbing. I mean, I don’t know how Dave Meltzer or anybody else hadn’t heard about this because the entire roster was laughing and talking about it,” Bischoff said. “It took a long time for Marcus to live that down, a long time. Nobody even tried to hide the fact that they were having a great time at Bagwell’s expense by laughing and joking about this.”

- Advertisement -

“I do remember it, the ribbing he took, I can only imagine how he felt coming back. I think the only reason he was able to come back and work his way through it is because he was so vain he didn’t care. He probably felt at the time that having massive calves was one of the most important things in his life. Maybe the reason he wore long tights is because he felt insecure about his minuscule calves, I don’t’ know.”

Bischoff and Conrad Thomspon’s comments on Buff Bagwell’s calf implants can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show...
Read more
Impact

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair's departure...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women's tag-team title match would not take place on the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title, Legends Appear At Clash Of Champions

The rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton was a memorable Ambulance Match.  McIntyre put the WWE Title on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

James Storm Says COVID-19 Pandemic Derailed His WWE Main Roster Debut

James Storm has stated that he was supposed to make his WWE main roster debut with the company after WrestleMania 36. Obviously,...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Members Have Been Quarantined

COVID-19 hit home for members of Retribution.  The core members of Retribution (T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation) have...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Reacts To Roman Reigns’ Comment About Win Over Jey Uso

The Rock gave his thoughts publicly known about the main event of Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view event featuring Roman Reigns. 
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Talks His Biggest Issue With Retribution Storyline

Former NWA commentator and outspoken pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently dissected the RAW Retribution storyline. Cornette had more...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Comments On Buff Bagwell’s Calf Implants

Buff Bagwell suffered an infection from calf implants he got during his career. He ended up having to have the implants removed...
Read more
AEW

Miro Comments On Learning English From 2Pac Songs

AEW's Miro made his in-ring debut on Dynamite last week. He's been aligned with fellow Twitch streamer, Kip Sabian, so far in...
Read more
Impact

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair's departure...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women's tag-team title match would not take place on the...
Read more
Results

WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show...
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Clash Of Champions

In what was a family feud, Roman Reigns is still standing tall as the Universal Champion.  Jey Uso, the...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title, Legends Appear At Clash Of Champions

The rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton was a memorable Ambulance Match.  McIntyre put the WWE Title on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC