Eric Bischoff Comments On Ultimate Warrior’s Contract With WCW

The Ultimate Warrior was briefly part of the WCW roster in 1998. He feuded with Hollywood Hogan, formed the “One Warrior Nation” and then was gone from the promotion by the end of the year. Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Warrior’s contract with WCW and the negotiations he went through with him.

“The deal closed with Warrior a matter of weeks after my first meeting,” Bischoff said. “It wasn’t a long protracted negotiation or discussion. There was no follow-up meetings, there was no open issues that had to be addressed. We had the meeting, we covered it, we almost immediately started into contract negotiations with Warrior’s attorney and they wrapped up rather quickly.”

Conrad then asked Bischoff if Warrior had creative control of his storylines worked into his contract.

“Nope,” Bischoff responded. “Look, he wanted an opportunity to be involved in the discussion, so would anybody, so would anybody right now in WWE and so would anybody right now in AEW. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that conversation? But there was no creative control discussion whatsoever.”

Conrad then asked if Warrior had any weird requests during contract negotiations but evidently there were none.

“There were no eccentric requests that I can remember,” Bischoff admitted.

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: