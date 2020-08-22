Eric Bischoff Comments On Ultimate Warrior’s WCW Run

The Ultimate Warrior signed with WCW in 1998. His run with the company began in May of that year. He competed in 3 matches and was eventually gone from the company that fall.

Eric Bischoff recently spent some time on his 83 Weeks podcast talking about what it was like working with Warrior. In particular, Bischoff spoke about Warrior cutting a 20-minute promo on Hulk Hogan on his debut appearance with the company.

“It was the worst feeling I’ve ever had on live television,” Bischoff said about the promo. Warrior’s promo went almost half an hour, causing chaos for the production that night.

Bischoff was asked by Conrad how many minutes he feels they had scheduled for Warrior’s promo.

“Under 10,” Bischoff responded. “Probably 7 or 8 tops. Keep in mind we had to hit a commercial break. Fortunately, we were owned by the same company that owned the network we were on.”

Bischoff continued to say that even short promos can be hard to keep the audience engaged for.

“I think this could have gone as long as 27 minutes,” Bischoff said about Warrior’s promo. “I don’t know anybody who can get out there for 27 minutes and hold an audience.”

Bischoff told Warrior to wrap it up during the promo.

“When you’re standing in that ring and the camera is on you and you realize that at home 3,4,5 million people possibly are dying all at the same time, there is nothing worse as a producer or a talent of live television than a moment like that, and that’s how I felt.”

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: