Eric Bischoff Comments On WCW Nitro Expanding To 2 Hours

Eric Bischoff commented on the impact taking Nitro to 2-hours has had on the wrestling business.

WCW Nitro increased from a 1-hour program to a 2-hour program after the conclusion of the 96 NBA Playoffs on TNT. It would later expand to 3-hours. Eric Bischoff recently discussed the decision to expand the program by an hour on an episode of his podcast.

“Who set that standard, who led the way? Who cleared the path for 120 minutes, some of the most exciting action that has ever been seen in the world? Not just here in the states but in the entire world of professional wrestling, that would be Nitro.”

Bischoff would continue to discuss how this decision has had a lasting impact in pro-wrestling.

“As you pointed out, WWF would follow suit, and then followed suit again with a 3-hour show,” he continued.

“If you write down all the ways WWF followed suit in terms of what we did at Nitro, you’ll understand why I say Nitro changed the wrestling landscape not only during the Monday Night Wars but to this very day,” Bischoff said on the show. “Our fingerprints, our choices, our decisions, our tactics, our strategies still live on today, not just in the form of the NWO merchandise, in terms of the format you are watching. You are watching live TV on Monday nights and Wednesday nights and Friday nights, when things are back to normal, because of Monday Night Nitro, just remember that.”

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: