Eric Bischoff Discusses Which Superstar He Wanted To Work With, Dennis Rodman

Eric Bischoff has shared which Superstar he was looking forward to working with, as well as speculating about a potential Dennis Rodman Hall of Fame induction.

Former Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff has named which Superstar he was looking forward to working with the most. Talking about his time working with the blue brand on his podcast, After 83 Weeks, Bischoff shared an idea he had for a returning Superstar.

“I thought Sheamus was somebody that I was really, really excited to work with because I think there’s far more potential there than we’ve seen,” said Bischoff. “There’s a fresh character there that, at least, I saw in my head. It may not have worked. But I saw it in my head and I was anxious to try to make it work.”

Bischoff worked with WWE as SmackDown’s Executive Director for approximately four months before being replaced.

Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman

During the episode, Eric Bischoff also discussed Dennis Rodman. With WWE having announced that a WWE Network documentary is in the works on Rodman, Bischoff speculated about the chances of Rodman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a celebrity entrant.

“If it was me, and I was on the Hall of Fame committee, or I was the person making that decision, or whatever the process is, you would have to consider it, because Dennis is a pretty high-profile individual.”

When asked who he thought might induct Rodman if he were announced, Bischoff declined to answer. He explained that he is already so fatigued by the amount of Hall of Fame related tweets he is receiving, so he tends to scroll by it now instead.

The nWo is due to be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year. Though some believe Bischoff should be included as a part of the group, there are many who believe he deserves a solo induction.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.