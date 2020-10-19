Monday, October 19, 2020

Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think WWE NXT Is As Good As TNA During Its Peak

Eric Bischoff knows how to get people talking

By Andrew Ravens
Eric Bischoff
Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff made some interesting comments about WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling. 

While speaking on his After 83 Weeks post-show, the former SmackDown Executive Director spoke about the differences between TNA about 7 years ago and today’s NXT. 

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think NXT is as good as TNA was when TNA was at its peak.”

He continued by noting that something being at its peak is subjective as some people like it at various stages. He stated that a lot of people liked it because it did feel different in the very beginning or because it was new or it had a smaller presentation. He noted that more than anything, everybody loves a competitor.

“But if you go back and look at TNA in terms of its peak across the boards, not for a moment in time but for an extended period of time across the boards in terms of television ratings, PPV buys and house show attendance. That’s going to be that period of time that I was describing earlier. 

Right around the Aces and Eights peak storyline period with Brooke [Hogan] and Bully [Ray] and all of that when they were putting 2500, 3500, 5000 people in a venue. 

Yes, they did, and they actually paid for it. I don’t know that NXT is doing anything better than TNA was when TNA was at its peak. I would be pretty sure…that I would bet that there are a lot more resources being pumped into NXT than there ever were being pumped into TNA.”

Bischoff came into the promotion in January 2010 alongside Hulk Hogan. He would be behind various storylines including the Aces & Eights group and Bully Ray becoming TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Eric Bischoff Talks Why He “Didn’t Really Like” WarGames

Trending Articles

NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
Wrestling News

Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy To Officiate Pro Wrestling With MLW

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. An...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think WWE NXT Is As Good As TNA During Its Peak

Eric Bischoff made some interesting comments about WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.  While speaking on his After 83 Weeks...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Fighting At Bellator 250 Next Thursday (10/29)

Jake Hager has his next fight booked under the banner of the Bellator MMA promotion - and we won't have to wait...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Wrestling News

Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy To Officiate Pro Wrestling With MLW

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. An...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dark Side of the Ring Season Three: 14 Episodes Coming in 2021

Vice TV's hit series Dark Side of the Ring has ben officially renewed for a third season. According to The Wrap, season...
Read more
Wrestling News

Awesome Kong Releases Statement Critical Of GLOW’s Use Of Racial Stereotypes

Kia Stevens, aka Awesome Kong, plays the role of Tammé Dawson on the Netflix series GLOW. The show was canceled due to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Lillian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” Podcast Coming To The WWE Network

WWE and Lillian Garcia have announced that the longtime ring announcer's podcast "Chasing Glory" is headed to the WWE Network. The show...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Ben Carter Signing With WWE

It is currently being reported that Ben Carter has signed or is expected to sign with WWE shortly. No official announcement has...
Read more
NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
AEW

Colt Cabana: “I’m Not Really The Wrestler Who Thrives In Front of No fans, Maybe Jon Moxley and His Style Is”

AEW star Colt Cabana recently discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it is having on live pro wrestling. On the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart On Goldberg’s In-Ring Skills: ‘His Workrate Was 0/10’

Bret Hart recently opened up about the career-ending kick he received from Goldberg at Starrcade 1999. Hart spoke about the incident during...
Read more
AEW

Entire 1st Round Of AEW Tournament To Take Place On Dynamite This Week

AEW recently announced a single-elimination tournament to determine a new #1 contender for the promotion's world championship. AEW has confirmed that the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC