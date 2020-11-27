Friday, November 27, 2020

Eric Bischoff Explains Why He ‘Always Hated’ The Abyss Character

Eric Bischoff has explained why he "always hated" the Abyss character, describing it as a "Mick Foley ripoff."

By Steve Russell

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recalled his time in TNA during a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks. He and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s 2010 Bound For Glory pay-per-view.  

During the episode, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Abyss, describing him as a wonderful human being who was “stuck on this Mick Foley ripoff character.” It was a gimmick Bischoff confessed he always hated.

- Advertisement -

“Abyss is a wonderful human being. He is an amazingly talented guy but he was stuck on this Mick Foley ripoff character. I always hated that character, I couldn’t stand it when I was in TNA,” Bischoff said. “I couldn’t wait to get Abyss out of the Abyss character and get him into the Chris Park character which he did a phenomenal job at.”

Abyss competed against Rob Van Dam in a Monster’s Ball match on the card. Despite the match stipulations intending to, in theory, favor Abyss, Van Dam would emerge victorious from their bout.

In 2019, Chris Parks, who portrayed Abyss in TNA, signed a contract with WWE. He currently works for the company as a producer. He made his on-screen debut during the August 14 episode of SmackDown, appearing as AJ Styles’ statistician during Styles’ feud with Jeff Hardy.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

‘Roman Reigns Is The Most Compelling Character Of The Past 20 Years’ – JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most "compelling character" he's seen in the past twenty years. JBL shared his...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Eric Bischoff Explains Why He ‘Always Hated’ The Abyss Character

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recalled his time in TNA during a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks. He and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA's...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Talk Mick Foley’s Influence on Their New Book

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley On WWE Superstars Being Independent Contractors, Why He’s Frugal With Money

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has shared his thoughts on how WWE considers its talent to be independent contractors. He stressed how...
Read more
Wrestling News

Keith Lee To Feature In Upcoming Episode Of WWE 24

WWE Raw Superstar Keith Lee is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of WWE Network's documentary series, WWE 24. Lee shared the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Provides Becky Lynch Pregnancy Update Ahead Of Due Date

Seth Rollins has provided a pregnancy update for his fiancee, Becky Lynch, during an interview with WWE Network. The excited couple is anticipating the...
Read more
AEW

Ricky Starks Talks Joining AEW, TNT Open Challenge Match

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. The current member of Taz's on-screen stable discussed a number of...
Read more
NJPW

Tama Tonga Talks Why Bullet Club Has Endured and Resonated with Fans

New Japan Pro Wrestling star and Bullet Club member Tama Tonga recently discussed what has made BC such a lasting force in pro wrestling....
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC