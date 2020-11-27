Eric Bischoff Explains Why He ‘Always Hated’ The Abyss Character

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recalled his time in TNA during a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks. He and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s 2010 Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

During the episode, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Abyss, describing him as a wonderful human being who was “stuck on this Mick Foley ripoff character.” It was a gimmick Bischoff confessed he always hated.

“Abyss is a wonderful human being. He is an amazingly talented guy but he was stuck on this Mick Foley ripoff character. I always hated that character, I couldn’t stand it when I was in TNA,” Bischoff said. “I couldn’t wait to get Abyss out of the Abyss character and get him into the Chris Park character which he did a phenomenal job at.”

Abyss competed against Rob Van Dam in a Monster’s Ball match on the card. Despite the match stipulations intending to, in theory, favor Abyss, Van Dam would emerge victorious from their bout.

In 2019, Chris Parks, who portrayed Abyss in TNA, signed a contract with WWE. He currently works for the company as a producer. He made his on-screen debut during the August 14 episode of SmackDown, appearing as AJ Styles’ statistician during Styles’ feud with Jeff Hardy.