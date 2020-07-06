Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes’ Commentary Work

One of the highlights of WCW PPVs used to be that Dusty Rhodes would provide commentary. In a time before podcasts, a WCW PPV used to be a great way to hear someone like Dusty Rhodes talk about wrestling for 3 hours.

Eric Bischoff recently discussed Dusty Rhodes’ commentary work on an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff and Conrad Thompson were discussing the Great American Bash from 1996 during the episode.

“I laughed my ass off during this show listening to (Dusty’s) commentary,” Bischoff said. “He was so entertaining but he was entertaining in a way that added to the quality of what was going on.”

“To hear Dusty Rhodes in his commentary, it made me miss Dusty even more,” Bischoff continued. “I said to myself that old saying ‘you don’t know what you have until it’s gone.’ Dusty Rhodes here in this PPV is the personification of that saying.”

Bischoff continued to praise Tony Schiavone and Mike Tenay as well.

“Nobody has been consistently as good as Tony Schiavone as long as he has that I can think of.”

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: