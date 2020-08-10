Eric Bischoff On ECW’s Status During Monday Night Wars: “Nobody Cared”

While the Monday Night Wars is mostly the story of the competition between WWE and WCW, there was another company of the time which has developed a cult following since it’s closing – ECW.

However, Eric Bischoff believes that this status is unjust and in reality, the promotion was never really a big deal for the time it existed.

Bischoff talked about ECW during the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast, and while he admitted that ECW helped launch the careers of a number of stars, Eric believes that the company couldn’t have survived on a bigger platform:

“I understand why everybody thinks it was one of the greatest things to happen for a couple of years, but if you go back and look at the numbers, it wouldn’t have survived and couldn’t have survived on a bigger platform.”

The former WCW official then gave an example of ECW’s status mentioning how Paul Heyman used unlicensed music for his shows and according to Eric Bischoff, Heyman got away with it because nobody was paying attention:

“Paul Heyman, famously, he would use unlicensed music on his show, he would find a song he liked and he’d use it for entrance music. Why? Because nobody was watching the damn thing. He wasn’t going to get sued. Nobody was paying attention, nobody cared.”

During the podcast, Eric Bischoff also talked about the current state of Impact Wrestling, how the former TNA President Dixie Carter constantly overpromised and under-delivered during her time and more.