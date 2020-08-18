Eric Bischoff On Fans Throwing Trash In The Ring On Nitro

During the peak of WCW Nitro in the 1990s, fans would often throw trash in the ring. In particular, NWO members Hollywood Hogan and Eric Bischoff would often get pelted with debris thrown from live crowds. Bischoff addressed the fans tendency to throw stuff in the ring during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast.

“We didn’t encourage it but we loved it,” Bischoff said on the show. “With a small handful of exceptions, there were some people especially when things got really hot. When people started throwing quarters from the cheap seats, you know?”

Bischoff also spoke about how he and others would do their best to not react to the trash being thrown or even hitting them.

“The no-sell, that just made it better, that just encouraged people to do it more cause they wanted to be the ones to get your attention. It was kind of fun, I enjoyed that when that happened. Sounds weird, doesn’t it?”

Bischoff and Conrad then agreed throwing stuff in the ring is not something fans should do now, however.

“No, it’s a different time,” Bischoff continued.

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: