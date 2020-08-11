Eric Bischoff On His Dynamite Cameo Possibly Being His Last TV Appearance

Eric Bischoff was one of the key figures of the Monday Night Wars and he is still seen making wrestling appearances here and there, such as his appearance on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

However, since he is not a regular character on any shows, any appearance could end up being his last televised appearance and it’s possible that we might never see the 65-year-old star on TV after this week.

Bischoff talked about this possibility during the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast and the former WCW official said that he would be okay if he never steps in front of a camera again:

“If I never step in front of a camera again, if I never go backstage again anywhere, it would be okay to me, I’m really glad that my last experience in a backstage environment watching a bunch of young talent, fresh talent and hungry talent that believe they can make a difference, that energy is something I walked away with. If that’s the last experience I have, it will be a great one.”

Eric Bischoff also talked about the backstage environment and the creative process of AEW. He revealed that there was no writer’s room at AEW and the talents had a lot of say in their promos and characters.

The former WCW President was brought in as a guest moderator for the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. At this point, his appearance is expected to be a one off deal.