Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To The nWo Angle In The Firefly Fun House Match

Both the cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36 received high praise from the fans and the Firefly Fun House match sparked a lot of discussion due to its various references.

One such call-back was the reiteration of the nWo storyline with John Cena in place of Hulk Hogan and Bray Wyatt in place of Eric Bischoff who was the mind behind the angle.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the match and revealing his reaction to the inclusion of the nWo storyline, Bischoff said that time stopped for him when they started introducing those elements in the match:

“When they started introducing the NWO stuff, time stopped for me. It was such a bizarre feeling, it was like I was in this suspended state of animation and I was frozen in time. It was almost an out of body, out of my head experience. I got such a big kick out of it.”

Also Read: Goldberg Opens Up About Roman Reigns Backing Out Of WrestleMania

The former WCW President went on to explain that he was blown away by the angle because it was an inside shoot. It wasn’t being creative just for the sake of it and the angle was done in a way that took the story to the next level.

Eric Bischoff then said that the cinematic matches are probably the catalyst for the next evolution of storytelling in wrestling and WrestleMania 36 may have had more impact on the business than any other WrestleMania in a long time.