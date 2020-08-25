Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Eric Bischoff On If Hollywood Hogan Refused To Work With Bret Hart In 1998

Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Hollywood Hogan and Bret Hart on his 83 Weeks podcast.

By Ian Carey
Eric Bischoff, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan

Bret Hart vs Hollywood Hogan was once rumored to main event Halloween Havoc 98. Hogan would face the Ultimate Warrior on the show instead, however. Meanwhile, Bret tended to get lost in the shuffle quite a bit during this period in WCW.

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Conrad Thompson suggested to Bischoff that some feel it was Hogan not wanting to work with Bret Hart that led to the change. According to Bischoff, that narrative is only pushed by those who don’t like Hogan.

- Advertisement -

“I think the narrative about Hulk reaching out and convincing me to bring in Warrior so Hogan didn’t have to work with Bret… Look, the people that live in that world who believe that… who want to be on the ‘I hate Hogan team’ so much that they will believe any kind of nonsense that fits that narrative.”

Bischoff says that all Hogan would have had to do if he didn’t want to work with Bret was say so.

“All Hogan would have said with regard to Bret is ‘No, I don’t want to work with him’ that’s it. It wouldn’t require that Hulk do a duck-and-weave or bob-and-weave move to bring in (Warrior) to avoid me pressuring him to work with Bret.”

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Returns, Two New Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2020 aired live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Braun Strowman defended the Universal Championship against The...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/24): RETRIBUTION Attacks, Keith Lee Debuts

WWE RAW aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE SummerSlam 2020. Former NXT...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross On CM Punk’s Heat Backstage In WWE

Jim Ross recently discussed the amount of heat CM Punk supposedly had backstage during his time in WWE. JR said that he...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reveals His Entrance Music Was Originally Made For A Different Impact Star

Former World Champion AJ Styles returned for his Twitch Stream recently to talk with fans and he discussed a number of things...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE RAW Goes Above 2 Million Viewers For SummerSlam Fallout (8/24)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.028 million viewers with a 0.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
AEW

Arn Anderson On How A FTR vs Arn & Tully Match Would Go

Tully Blanchard was recently revealed as the new manager for FTR in AEW. Arn Anderson has also been involved with the team,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On If Hollywood Hogan Refused To Work With Bret Hart In 1998

Bret Hart vs Hollywood Hogan was once rumored to main event Halloween Havoc 98. Hogan would face the Ultimate Warrior on the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: “A TLC match is probably the most difficult match to pull off in all of pro wrestling”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the 20th anniversary of the first...
Read more
Wrestling News

MLW Hires COVID-19 Compliance Officer In Anticipation Of Restart

Major League Wrestling is gearing up to restart. The promotion announced today that they have hired a COVID-19 compliance officer. The person...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee Reveals His Contractual Status With WWE After Takeover: XXX Debut

While Adam Cole won their bout at the NXT Takeover: XXX event, Pat McAfee managed to impress everyone with his performance and...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On WWE’s Interest In Bringing Vince Russo Back In 2000

Vince Russo left WWE for WCW in 1999. He became the head of creative for the company but his time with WCW...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Issues Statement On Virtual Fan Who Displayed KKK Imagery In Thunderdome

WWE's Thunderdome has been the home to 3 shows since last Friday's Smackdown. During last night's edition of WWE RAW, images of...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Dynamite Viewership For Special Saturday Episode

AEW Dynamite drew strong viewership on TNT this past Saturday night. It was the first of several episodes preempted and airing on...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Reveals How He Was Convinced to Join AEW

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho had announced his association with AEW long before the promotion took off but Jon Moxley...
Read more
WWE

Update On Austin Theory’s Disappearance From WWE TV

Austin Theory hasn't been seen on the WWE programming for a while and not a lot of details have been revealed about...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly ‘Ripped Up’ Script For Raw An Hour Before The Show

Stop us if you've heard this one before - chaos behind the scenes at a WWE TV taping and another script completely...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC