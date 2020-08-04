Eric Bischoff On Moving To Stamford For WWE

Eric Bischoff was the Executive Director of WWE Smackdown from the summer of 2019 until March of 2020. He moved to Stamford, Connecticut near WWE’s headquarters for the role. Bischoff spoke about moving to Stamford on a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast.

“I must have known this just intuitively or whatever but I said ‘Look, we’re not going to sell the house, we’re not going to pick up and sell everything we own and start over at 64 years old.'”

Bischoff continued to say that he was hoping to make some changes to the creative process in WWE. Once that was set up, however, he figured he would leave the promotion.

“I kind of looked at WWE as a 2 or a 3-year gig. And not because I wouldn’t have wanted to work there longer, not because I devalued it in any way but I was honest about what could I really contribute that actually mattered.”

Bischoff wasn’t expecting to be in Stamford long and said he looked at the whole thing as something of an adventure.

“I’m just going to go there and we’re going to make the most of it and that’s kind of what we did. It felt like we were 21 again.”

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: