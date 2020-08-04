Eric Bischoff On RAW’s Declining Viewership, Dynamite’s Recovery During COVID-19

Former SmackDown Executive Director and WCW President Eric Bischoff has commented on RAW’s declining viewership. Speaking with Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda, Bischoff addressed pro wrestling’s current viewership and ratings. He also discussed how AEW is growing and recovering despite the difficulties of the coronavirus.

Bischoff explained how no promotion bar AEW is “starting to show real signs of life,” pointing to how the promotion was recently “knocking on a million viewers again.”

- Advertisement -

It’s a number he noted wasn’t too far from what they were achieving during Dynamite’s debut. He called this “a really good sign” for AEW’s future during COVID-19.

Turning his attention to WWE’s RAW and SmackDown shows, Eric Bischoff talked about how “SmackDown hasn’t fallen farther than it has, it’s not gonna sound like anything to cheer about. I think that’s a good sign.”

He believes SmackDown has “stabilized” during this time. Bischoff pointed out how SmackDown is still “delivering over two million,” which puts them where WWE wants it to be for their key demos. According to him, “they’re more than treading water in that regard.”

RAW, however, is a different story.

Bischoff acknowledged how RAW seems to be “suffering.” He stressed how seeing AEW grow and SmackDown maintain steady viewership and “not dropping like a rock” unlike RAW can only be interpreted as a good thing for those brands during a pandemic.