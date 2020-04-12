Eric Bischoff Takes Shot At Tony Khan & AEW

Eric Bischoff has taken a shot at Tony Khan in response to the AEW President's comment to the Financial Times.

Eric Bischoff’s “83 Weeks” podcast released a video on YouTube this weekend featuring the former President of WCW answering questions from fans. One of the questions was from a fan who was hoping to get a response from Bischoff on comments Tony Khan made in an interview with the Financial Times.

Khan told the Financial Times that he looks to mistakes WCW made for lessons.

“I’m not taking positive business lessons from other companies. Most of the lessons I’m taking are examples of what not to do…WCW was badly mismanaged. They teased audiences with matches that never materialised and lost tens of millions of dollars on talent, some earning six figures without ever working. It was a real disservice to fans.”

The 83 Weeks podcast published a video recently of Bischoff responding to the comments from a previously aired podcast.

“That’s an interesting thing for Mr. Khan to say,” Biscoff said on the podcast. “He’s been in the professional wrestling business for…what time is it? It’s about a cup of coffee, I think. I think your coffee could still be warm at this point.”

“So far he’s spent – from what I’ve heard, I don’t know if its accurate or not, I want to make sure I say that- somewhere between $30 and $50 million to prove that he can be competitive with WWE’s developmental territory.”

“Call me in a couple of years and tell me what you’ve done that’s really unique. Call me in a couple of years when you’ve changed the industry.”

Bischoff continued:

“Call me in a couple of years when you’re #2, #3, #4 in all of cable programming for the night in primetime and then let’s talk about it.”

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: