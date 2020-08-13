Thursday, August 13, 2020

Eric Bischoff Talks AEW’s “Progressive” Approach To ‘Scripting’

Easy E talks the nature of AEW's promos compared to WWE

By Jake Jeremy
All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently appeared on AEW Dynamite. ‘Easy E’ appeared in a segment with Orange Cassidy and former AEW ‘Le Champion’ Chris Jericho.

One of the more interesting aspects of this week’s 83 Weeks podcast was Bischoff’s take on the ‘non-scripted’ elements of AEW programming. Eric Bischoff discussed on the podcast about how the concept is ‘progressive’ in an era of heavily scripted to a minutia WWE programming.

Eric Bischoff on AEW Promos

“It’s like ‘wow this is a really progressive way to go about this'” Bischoff began, discussing the promo styling of AEW. “Let’s not have writers. Because we’ve all been, conditioned now over the last how many years to talk about creative and writers from the perspective of almost a traditional television show. Or a traditional scripted television show.”

Bischoff would elaborate further, discussing how WWE have completely changed the production and scripting style of a ‘pro wrestling’ show. In the past, WWE would have a minimal amount of talent writing the show (McMahon, Patterson, Prichard, Russo et al). Whereas over the past decade they’ve introduced a slew of writers to the television format.

Cody Rhodes On What AEW Looks For In Indie Talent, Completed TNT Championship

“We’ve got producers, we’ve got writers, we’ve got directors now. Not that they didn’t exist before, but in wrestling we call them different things. But the process for professional wrestling has evolved/changed. Evolved or devolved, depending on your perspective, to the point where everything has become so scripted that we expect that’s the way it’s going to be. But now AEW is approaching it differently.”

‘Conceptualizing’ The Show

Bischoff would also discuss how AEW ‘conceptualizes’ the product, giving their talent freedom structure promos and interviews in their ‘own’ way. “They’re spending the week writing the show or conceptualizing the show. I don’t even want to say writing it because they’re probably putting it together differently than obviously a WWE would; in terms of reducing everything to paper and approving every little comment period and quotation mark. All those other silly things that people waste time on…in some places.”

“But here you know it’s a collaboration” Bischoff continued. “And they probably, I’m guessing, I didn’t talk to Cody about this, so I have no insight at all. But I’m guessing? They’ve got a pretty good outline and blueprint of what they want to do for the show, because you have to plan, you have to ‘time’ your show.”

Do you feel that the promo styling in AEW is greater than WWE’s currently? Let us know in the comments

