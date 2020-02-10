Eric Bischoff Talks Lack of ‘Creative Control’ During His Executive Director Role

Former Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown Eric Bischoff answered questions regarding his former role on this week’s episode of the 83 Weeks podcast. A fan wrote in to ask Bischoff to the clear the air regarding his short time in WWE from June 2019 to October 2019. Bischoff made it clear that he was unable to give away ‘too much’ about his time in the role, indicating heavily that he had signed a ‘no disclosure agreement’ of some variety when he signed with WWE.

“When I say I have more respect for some than others it’s just because I didn’t get a chance to work with everybody there”

“Yeah, this is treacherous waters upon which we were about to embark” Eric Bischoff began. “So I’m gonna be a little careful about that, I hope everybody can understand. Number one, I have nothing but respect for everybody in WWE. Everybody I worked with, some a lot more than others, and only I say that only because I had more I interface with some people. When I say I have more respect for some than others; it’s just because I didn’t get a chance to work with everybody there.”

“Overall, my respect for WWE is pretty high from Vince McMahon on down”

Bischoff elaborated further, discussing Vince McMahon directly; “overall, my respect for WWE is pretty high from Vince McMahon on down. It doesn’t mean that it was a great fit. That doesn’t mean that the chemistry was right, it doesn’t mean that the communication was great. And there’s a lot of just fundamentally human things that could have been much much better. I think for everybody. For them; certainly for them, for Vince McMahon certainly who made the call to let me go. Certainly he was disappointed that it didn’t work out. I know that for a fact.”

“There’s one guy who has creative control” – Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff then also moved into talking about his colleague Paul Heyman and his perceived ‘creative control’ on RAW. Heyman took over the Executive Director role on RAW at the same time Bischoff was announced for SmackDown. “There’s one guy who has creative control. This is not Paul Heyman, I hate to break your bubble, and I love Paul by the way. I regard Paul’s creative abilities and things like that so this is not meant to be any kind of a half assed attempt to take a shot or anything like that. Paul doesn’t have creative control, anybody thinks he does is kidding themselves. I know Paul doesn’t, and neither does anybody. There’s one guy has creative control. And we all know who that is.”

Do you think that Eric Bischoff should have had more of a chance at WWE? Let us know in the comments