Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair Replacing Sid At Starrcade 93

Starrcade 93 was arguably one of the more memorable shows in the event’s history. The main event of the card was Ric Flair challenging Big Van Vader for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Flair’s career was on the line in the match as well.

Flair vs Vader was not supposed to be the main event, however. The match between the two was only booked after Sid Vicious was fired from the promotion stemming from his infamous backstage fight with Arn Anderson. Vader was originally supposed to defend his title against Sid in the main event of Starrcade that year.

Bischoff stressed that while he was in WCW at the time, he was not yet running creative. He offered some insight as to why Flair was chosen to replace Sid, however.

“(Flair) was always the go-to guy. If plan A doesn’t work, plan B will,” Bischoff said. “While Ric Flair was often Plan A and for many, many years throughout WCW’s existence, Ric was always the Plan A guy because he drew money and he drew ratings and everyone knew it.”

Bischoff would continue to say, however, that in this case, Flair was Plan B.

“When the building is starting to burn and you can’t put it out with the kitchen sink, what do you do? You break the glass, pull the fire alarm and in comes Ric Flair.”

Bischoff would then say Flair as Plan B, in this case, worked out quite well.

“Plan B worked out phenomenally well. Probably, possibly, not even possibly, quite likely worked out to be much better than Plan A.”

Bischoff’s comments about Starrcade 93 can be heard in the player below: