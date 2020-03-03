Eric Bischoff Talks The Fiend’s Merchandise Success, Calls Him An Undertaker Esque Character

"it appeared to me at least, that The Fiend was going to be one of those characters that could be an Undertaker esque type character over the long term." Eric Bischoff

Co-host of the 83 Weeks podcast Eric Bischoff recently discussed ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on the show. Bischoff referred to the recent Super Showdown event where Wyatt lost his Universal Championship against Bill Goldberg; calling it ‘shocking.’ Eric Bischoff would discuss how The Fiend was a massive merchandise mover during his short time in WWE. Also how he believed that WWE were building a new ‘Undertaker-esque’ character at the time.

Bischoff at The Helm of SmackDown

Bischoff was the Executive Director of the SmackDown brand back in 2019. Although The Fiend wasn’t actually on the blue brand around the time that Bischoff was in charge; there’s a good chance that ‘Easy E’ would’ve been privy to that sort of merchandising information at the time.

“I found that shocking particularly, the way they did it [and] as quickly as they did it” Bischoff began, talking about how Goldberg would get the win against a previously dominant in-ring presence in The Fiend. “When I was in WWE, I don’t know what the situation is now. But The Fiend’s merchandise, they couldn’t produce it fast enough” Bischoff revealed.

The Fiend as a new Undertaker?

Bischoff elaborated further, saying “it appeared to me at least, that The Fiend was going to be one of those characters that could be an Undertaker esque type character over the long term.”

Bray Wyatt is currently scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. The creative direction for The Fiend is currently uncertain. Wyatt has been alluding to the character’s mentality on social media. With Wyatt making allusions to the fact that Goldberg wasn’t “part of his journey.” And that John Cena at WrestleMania is “where it all began.”

It will be interesting to see how WWE play off the feud heading into WrestleMania season.

