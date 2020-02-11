Eric Bischoff Talks Triple H Leaving WCW

Eric Bischoff discussed Triple H's time in WCW on a recent edition of his podcast.

Triple H signed with WCW in early 1994 but was gone the following year. He signed his first WWF contract in January of 1995 shortly after. Eric Bischoff was asked about his reaction to Triple H’s departure on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast.

“I remember (Triple H gave notice) and I remember I didn’t really care,” Bischoff said. He would continue to say that he never had high aspirations for Triple H in WCW.

“Look, I wasn’t excited about hiring Paul Levesque,” Bischoff said. “I really could have taken or (left) him.”

Bischoff continued to say that Triple H not living near Atlanta was an issue in WCW at the time.

“I was really trying to concentrate our roster and build our roster around people who lived in close proximity to Atlanta,” he continued.

“I wasn’t excited about Paul when he came in and I wasn’t that disappointed when he left,” Bischoff said in contrast to reports Conrad Thompson had read. “Not that I didn’t think that he had talent, not that I didn’t think he was all that valuable.”

Bischoff would continue to say, however, that he feels Triple H saw going to WCW as a way to get noticed by WWE.

“I think he looked at WCW as a transition and a platform and an opportunity to get noticed to go to WWE,” he continued.

Bischoff’s comments can be heard in the player below: