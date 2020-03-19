Eric Bischoff Talks WrestleMania 36 Going Two Nights With No Fans In Attendance

Former WCW President and co-host of the 83 Weeks podcast Eric Bischoff recently discussed the announcement that WrestleMania 36 will be taking place over two nights. For the first time ever, WWE’s biggest show of the year will take place without any fans in attendance. This is of course due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that has completely changed the state of live entertainment and sports over the past few weeks.

Eric Bischoff on WrestleMania

Bischoff talked about the lack of audience for the show on After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson. “Oftentimes I’m asked how important the audience is to the show itself” Bischoff would begin. “One of the things that I’ve said over the last three decades, and when I got that question was; someone told me once that, and I don’t know if this is true, someone told me once that Elvis Presley said that the most important part of any of his shows was the audience.”

Eric Bischoff elaborated further, saying “that always stuck with me. Whenever I could keep the audience alive, with the Nitro girls etc. All those decisions were probably born out of the fact that it made a lot of sense to me. That the audience is like the third or the fourth person in the ring. You’ve got the two combatants, if it’s a singles match, you’ve got the referee, and then you’ve got the audience. So there’s really five characters, you know, or four characters on the show to draw an analogy, or to draw a kind of example.”

Unprecedented WrestleMania

Bischoff finished by saying “I would say just imagine, just close your eyes, use your imagination. Take the best WrestleMania match you can you can imagine, whatever you think your favourite WrestleMania matches are. Now have that match in a high school gym in front of no people. I’ve used that analogy over and over and over again over the last 10-20 years. I never would have imagined that we’d be sitting here, you know, discussing the fact that this WrestleMania is going to take place.”