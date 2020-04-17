Eric Young Is Excited To “Right Others Wrongs” Following WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young has reacted to his recent release from the company, sharing his excitement for his future opportunities.

Young explained that it was difficult to explain just how much the support he’s received means to him. He added that it’s more appreciated than people could know. Taking a positive approach to the release, Eric Young added how he’s excited about the possibilities and choices that are now ahead of him. Notably, he stressed he is also excited to “right others wrongs.”

Young tweeted, “Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS! #WORLDCLASSMANIAC”

Eric Young & Other Released Talents

Eric Young signed with WWE back in 2016. He was one of several Superstars who were released from WWE earlier this week. The decision to let them go was made due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on business.

He joined fellow in-ring talent such as EC3, Zack Ryder, Rusev, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson to name a few. Alongside wrestlers, a number of backstage personnel were furloughed.

