Eric Young Says That Triple H Did Not Know About His WWE Release

Eric Young was one of the guys Triple H had signed to NXT. He found success in the development territory of the company but couldn’t replicate the same after being called up to the main roster in 2018.

After making sporadic appearances for the company for a couple of years, the former TNA Champion was released in April earlier this year and according to him, HHH did not even know about his firing beforehand.

Young recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the talk, the former leader of Sanity revealed that The Game was the first person to call him after his release and that the DX member did not know about his firing:

“I can tell you now Scott D’Amore was the second person I heard from when the news came out. This is going to sound weird, but Triple H was the very first. He was unaware that it was happening. He’s in a different position in the company now. [We] have always had a very good relationship.”

After being released from WWE, Eric Young has returned to his roots in Impact Wrestling and he made his surprise return to the company during the Slammiversary PPV last month.

Young took part in a 5-way match for the Impact World Championship during the show and he established himself as a heel during the bout.